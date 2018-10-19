App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFC stocks continue to slide even as RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio

Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others were down 3-12 percent on Friday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are continue to slide despite RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms.

Today, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to use government securities equal to their incremental outstanding credit to non-bank lenders, over and above their outstanding credit to them as on October 19, to be used to meet liquidity coverage ratio requirements.

Non-bank lenders include all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). The above provision will be available with immediate effect and till December 31 this year, the central bank said in a notification.

Liquidity coverage ratio refers to highly liquid assets that financial institutions need to hold in order to meet short-term obligations.

related news

Banks' statutory liquidity ratio under FALLCR is currently 13 percent of their net demand and time liability (NDTL). The new provision will be over and above this limit.

Meanwhile, the NBFS stocks continues to remain under pressure because of fears that mutual funds and other large subscribers to commercial papers issued by NBFCs and HFCs would choose to not rollover the securities when they mature.

Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others were down 3-12 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices are trading weak on Friday with Nifty hovering around 10,300 level, while Sensex is down more than 300 points.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.