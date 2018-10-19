NBFC stocks continue to slide even as RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio

Shares of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are continue to slide despite RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms.

Today, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to use government securities equal to their incremental outstanding credit to non-bank lenders, over and above their outstanding credit to them as on October 19, to be used to meet liquidity coverage ratio requirements.

Non-bank lenders include all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). The above provision will be available with immediate effect and till December 31 this year, the central bank said in a notification.

Liquidity coverage ratio refers to highly liquid assets that financial institutions need to hold in order to meet short-term obligations.

Banks' statutory liquidity ratio under FALLCR is currently 13 percent of their net demand and time liability (NDTL). The new provision will be over and above this limit.

Meanwhile, the NBFS stocks continues to remain under pressure because of fears that mutual funds and other large subscribers to commercial papers issued by NBFCs and HFCs would choose to not rollover the securities when they mature.

Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others were down 3-12 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices are trading weak on Friday with Nifty hovering around 10,300 level, while Sensex is down more than 300 points.