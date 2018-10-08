App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFC shares plummet after RBI's views on asset-liability norms

The central bank on October 5 said that it is planning to tighten norms for non-bank lenders to close the mismatch between their assets and liabilities.

Shares of non banking financial companies (NBFCs) plunged after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is looking to address the mismatch in assets and liabilities of non-bank lenders in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged as much as 25.2 percent, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 205.

Edelweiss Financial Services also hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.4, diving  as much as 15 percent.

Indiabulls Ventures  and Aditya Birla Money fell about 5 percent.

NBFC stocks have taken a hit over the past month due to fears of a liquidity crisis.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 03:03 pm

