NBFC shares plummet after RBI's views on asset-liability norms

Moneycontrol News

Shares of non banking financial companies (NBFCs) plunged after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is looking to address the mismatch in assets and liabilities of non-bank lenders in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged as much as 25.2 percent, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 205.

Edelweiss Financial Services also hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.4, diving as much as 15 percent.

Indiabulls Ventures and Aditya Birla Money fell about 5 percent.

NBFC stocks have taken a hit over the past month due to fears of a liquidity crisis.