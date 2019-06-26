Time to weed out stressed stocks from your portfolio; ICICIdirect picks SBI, Axis Bank

The IL&FS crisis has not only affected borrowers of the beleaguered company but also hurt the confidence of investors in the Indian financial market leading to a liquidity crisis situation.

Companies like Dewan Housing, Reliance Capital (ADAG Group) and Indiabulls Housing Finance have suffered the most in this meltdown. Hence, it is time to move out of stocks that are under stress to more stable stocks such as SBI and Axis Bank, ICICIdirect said in a report.

Rating agencies have downgraded Dewan Housing Finance, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance to D (Default).

Most of the housing finance companies (HFCs) are also suffering from an asset-liability mismatch apart from high funding costs in a tight liquidity scenario.

The domestic brokerage firm is of the view that in the current NBFC crisis, banks are the real beneficiaries both on costs (due to rich CASA) and asset (due to market share gains, competitiveness).

A sharp decline in 10-year G-sec yields to 6.8 percent is expected to result in treasury gains. The asset quality for banks is on a recovering trajectory while larger case resolution should add to the profitability of large corporate banks such as SBI and Axis Bank, added the ICICIdirect report.

Here’s why ICICIdirect recommends SBI & Axis Bank as top buys:

State Bank of India: Buy| Target: Rs 400

SBI and corporate banks, in general, have been underperformers in the past few years due to slower economic growth, muted credit demand and asset quality concerns.

Also for SBI, the merger of subsidiaries was an overhang as GNPA from subsidiaries and higher employee cost burden was to be provided. Most of the asset quality concerns are fading.

The bank has around 15-18 percent exposure to NCLT accounts and 10 percent exposure in stressed power assets. So, the bank is poised to benefit from the faster resolution of these NCLT accounts.

In terms of valuation, the bank is trading attractively at ~1.2x FY21E ABV. With improving return ratio, the brokerage firm expects the bank to trade at ~1.5x ABV with a target price of 400 (includes subsidiaries valuation).

Axis Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 880

Axis Bank is one of the large private sector banks with advances at Rs 4,94,798 crore and deposits at Rs 5,48,472 crore. Weakening asset quality has been a major pain point for large corporate banks including Axis Bank in the last few years.

High concentration to the power sector, particularly stressed ones had been a key concern in the past. The rise in stressed assets wiped the profitability of the bank to Rs 276 crore in FY18 compared to Rs 3679 crore in FY17.

Exposure to BB and below rated corporate is on the continuous decline and now stands at just Rs 7,467 crore or 1.3 percent of bank’s customer assets. However, the bank is poised to benefit from the faster resolution of NCLT cases. Provision coverage stands healthy at 77 percent.

With the bulk of the pain recognised, lower exposure to IL&FS and anticipated recovery of large stressed cases referred to NCLT, expect GNPA ratio to improve to ~4 percent by FY21E.

In terms of valuations, the stock is currently trading at ~2.5x FY21E ABV. With the revival in profitability and thereby return ratios, the bank is poised for a re-rating. Therefore, we expect the bank to trade at 2.9x FY21E ABV with a target of Rs 880.

: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.