App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC slips 6% despite better Q1 numbers; bags order worth Rs 150cr

Revenue was up 19.1 percent at Rs 1,844 crore versus Rs 1,548.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NBCC fell 6.2 percent in the early trade on Monday despite company reported better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was up 23.9 percent at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 19.1 percent at Rs 1,844 crore versus Rs 1,548.9 crore.

The company has received an order from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for construction of CBSE, Integrated Office Complex at Sector-23, Dwarka, New Delhi amounting to Rs 150 crore.

At 09:46 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 71.80, down Rs 3.95, or 5.21 percent on the BSE.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 74.90 and an intraday low of Rs 71.05.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.