    NBCC shares rise 11% on reports of Rs 1,500-crore likely gain from space sale in Delhi

    The official said the fund will help in redevelopment of seven housing colonies in the city

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    It has been over four months since NBCC residents were forced out of their homes.

    Shares of state-run builder NBCC surged 11 percent on Thursday following reports that the company will make big gains from selling office spaces in the national capital.

    The Economic Times in a report quoted an NBCC official as saying that the company is expected to make Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of its upscale office space in central and south Delhi in 2022-23.

    The official said the fund will help in redevelopment of seven housing colonies in the city. The company is working on a number of project in Delhi, building office as well as residential spaces.

    NBCC has earned Rs 4,416 crore, according to the report, by selling about 1.1 million sq ft in the World Trade Centre (WTC), which is coming up at South Delhi’s Nauroji Nagar.

    In July, it sold office spaces to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) and another government entity for Rs 936 crore through an auction.

    Earlier in May, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) acquired office spaces from the company.

    Analysts are mixed on the stock and have a consensus ‘hold’ rating. As of  2pm, the stock traded up 11 percent to Rs 32.30.
