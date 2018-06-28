NBCC sells Delhi office space to Balmer Lawrie; stock hits 52-week low

Shares of NBCC touched 52-week low of Rs 70.10, down 5 percent intraday Thursday. The company sold office space in Delhi to Balmer Lawrie.

The company has sold office space measuring 27,769 sq.ft at NBCC Centre, Okhla, Phase-1, New Delhi to Balmer Lawrie & Co for a total value of Rs 83.31 crore.

The profit margin available to NBCC against the said deal will be approximately Rs 55 crore.

At 12:57 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 73.20, down Rs 0.60, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil