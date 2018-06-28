App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC sells Delhi office space to Balmer Lawrie; stock hits 52-week low

The company has sold office space measuring 27,769 sq.ft at NBCC Centre, Okhla, Phase-1, New Delhi to Balmer Lawrie & Co for a total value of Rs 83.31 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
Shares of NBCC touched 52-week low of Rs 70.10, down 5 percent intraday Thursday. The company sold office space in Delhi to Balmer Lawrie.

The profit margin available to NBCC against the said deal will be approximately Rs 55 crore.

The profit margin available to NBCC against the said deal will be approximately Rs 55 crore.

At 12:57 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 73.20, down Rs 0.60, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

