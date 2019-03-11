NBCC jumps 4% on four orders from Raipur SMART City Ltd

NBCC (India) shares rallied 4 percent to close at Rs 59.30 on Monday after the company has secured new works from Raipur SMART City Limited (RSCL) for various infrastructure projects.

The state-owned infrastructure company has received four orders from RSCL. Three orders are for commercial redevelopment of Ganj Mandi, Shastri Market and Naveen Market in Raipur while the last order is for development of two vacant land at Raipur.

The total estimated costs of these projects are Rs 700 crore (approximately), the company said.

In February, NBCC had signed a MoU with Raipur SMART City Limited for the various infrastructure works as their executing agency wherein company will charge project management consultancy (PMC) fees of 8 percent on the actual cost of work.