Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 11:42 AM IST

NBCC India share price down 3% after Dec quarter profit falls 41% to Rs 49 cr

Share price of NBCC India fell 3 percent intraday on February 13 after the company reported a 41 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.53 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,979.36 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 2,488.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated revenue went down 20.9 percent at Rs 1,930 crore against Rs 2,438.9 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was down 63.5 percent at Rs 25.9 crore against Rs 70.9 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 1.3 percent against 2.9 percent YoY.

The company has already seen a 40 percent fall in the last 9 months and was quoting at Rs 31.25, down Rs 0.95, or 2.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 31.60 and an intraday low of Rs 30.70.

The stock was trading with volumes of 329,945 shares, compared to its five day average of 396,165 shares, a decrease of -16.72 percent.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 11:42 am

