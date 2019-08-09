App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC hits 52-week low post Q1 results; stock down 13%

The state-owned company reported a 39 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 51 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NBCC plunged as much as 13.7 percent in the morning trade on August 9. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 34.35 on the BSE after the state-owned company reported a 39 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore, against s 82.85 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a total consolidated net income of Rs 1,941.73 crore for the June quarter, a dip of 16 percent from Rs 2,307.81 crore recorded in Q1FY19.

Close
At 1000 hrs, NBCC was trading 12 percent lower at Rs 34.90. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.35, and peaked at Rs 38.50 so far in trade today.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:39 am

tags #buzzing #June quarter earnings #NBCC #NBCC (India)

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.