NBCC hits 52-week low post Q1 results; stock down 13%

NBCC plunged as much as 13.7 percent in the morning trade on August 9. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 34.35 on the BSE after the state-owned company reported a 39 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore, against s 82.85 crore in the year-ago period.
The company reported a total consolidated net income of Rs 1,941.73 crore for the June quarter, a dip of 16 percent from Rs 2,307.81 crore recorded in Q1FY19.
At 1000 hrs, NBCC was trading 12 percent lower at Rs 34.90. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.35, and peaked at Rs 38.50 so far in trade today.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:39 am