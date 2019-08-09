NBCC hits 52-week low post Q1 results; stock down 13%

NBCC plunged as much as 13.7 percent in the morning trade on August 9. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 34.35 on the BSE after the state-owned company reported a 39 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore, against s 82.85 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a total consolidated net income of Rs 1,941.73 crore for the June quarter, a dip of 16 percent from Rs 2,307.81 crore recorded in Q1FY19.