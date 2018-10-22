App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBCC gains 3% as co gives 2 LoA worth Rs 1376 crore

The company has issued letter of awards (LoA) for works worth Rs 1376 crore.

Share price of NBCC India gained 3.2 percent intraday Monday after company gave 2 letter of awards for projects worth Rs 1,376.5 crore.

The company has issued letter of awards (LoA) for works of redevelopment of Ayur Vigyan Nagar campus of AIIMS at New Delhi.

This include construction of residential towers and commercial towers, social infrastructure buildings, external development works and allied works on EPC basis (Pkg.-I/Phase I) for a total contract value of Rs 837,77,00,000 to Girdhari Lal Constructions.

The other project include redevelopment of Charbagh, Lucknow Railway Station and adjoining land parcels on EPC basis (Phase I) for a total contract value of Rs 538,76,00,000 to Ahluwalia Contracts (India).

At 13:38 hrs NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 53.65, up Rs 0.85, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

