Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navneet Education rises 2% on buyback approval at Rs 160/ share

The offer would be on proportionate basis through tender offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Navneet Education rose 2.4 percent intraday Thursday as company board approved the buyback of its equity shares.

The company board at its meeting held on August 20 approved buyback up to 46.87 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share, aggregating to Rs 75 crore.

The buyback size is 9.29 percent fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone audited balance sheet and 9.99 percent as per consolidated audited balance sheet of the company as on March 31, 2018.

The offer would be on proportionate basis through tender offer.

At 09:47 hrs Navneet Education was quoting at Rs 128.70, up Rs 2.65, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 7.27 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.68. The latest book value of the company is Rs 34.61 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 10:01 am

