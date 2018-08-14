Navneet Education gains 7% as board to consider buyback on August 20

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 20, to consider and approve the proposal of buy back of the fully paid up equity share.
Shares of Navneet Education added 7.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.
The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 20, to consider and approve the proposal of buy back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company including matters related/incidental thereto.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 179.85 and 52-week low Rs 108.60 on 18 September, 2017 and 27 July, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 30.78 percent below its 52-week high and 14.64 percent above its 52-week low.
At 11:25 hrs Navneet Education was quoting at Rs 124.50, up Rs 6.35, or 5.37 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil