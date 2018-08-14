Navneet Education gains 7% as board to consider buyback on August 20

The “Blue Libraries” are part of the global social initiative “X cares for family” – and are inspiring places for children specifically designed to meet their needs. X funds the library construction and equips them with colorful, child-friendly furniture and books. Each library hosts a variety of up to 1,000 children’s books and a play area offers additional room to engage in other fun activities. Initiative started in 2011. Aim is to improve both the children’s verbal and reading skills, and thereby to open a whole new world of knowledge and inspiration to them. Identify the global brand X?

Shares of Navneet Education added 7.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 20, to consider and approve the proposal of buy back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company including matters related/incidental thereto.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 179.85 and 52-week low Rs 108.60 on 18 September, 2017 and 27 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.78 percent below its 52-week high and 14.64 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:25 hrs Navneet Education was quoting at Rs 124.50, up Rs 6.35, or 5.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil