Navin Fluorine shares jump 5% on capital expenditure plan

The CAPEX will be undertaken by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited ('NFASL') at Dahej, Gujarat and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Navin Fluorine International jumped almost 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 17, a day after the company revealed its capital expenditure plan.

In a BSE filing on December 16, the company said its board had "approved capital expenditure (to be undertaken at Dahej through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited) of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting-up of MultiPurpose Plant."

The new capacity is expected to come on stream during the first half of FY23 and will create opportunities for new products in life science and crop science sectors in the Specialty Chemicals business, said the company.

The new capacity is expected to come on stream during the first half of FY23 and will create opportunities for new products in life science and crop science sectors in the Specialty Chemicals business, said the company.

"This investment will lay the foundation for the next phase of growth of our Specialty Chemical business. It will help us enhance our product offerings and strengthen our customer relationships along with providing building blocks for future growth," said Radhesh Welling, Managing Director of Navin Fluorine International.

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking, said the move is positive for the company.

"We are positive on new development and it will be EPS accretive for the company going forward," said Maurya.

The stock traded at Rs 2,564.95, up 2.66 percent, at 1150 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Navin Fluorine International
first published: Dec 17, 2020 12:12 pm

