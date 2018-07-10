App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nava Bharat Ventures stock rallies 5% on likely strong profits from Zambia project

Nava Bharat has debt of Rs 400 crore for India business and Zamibian asset has debt of $500 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nava Bharat Ventures share price rallied more than 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after the company expects strong profits from its Zambia project.

Its subsidiary Nava Bharat (Singapore) Pte Ltd holds 65 percent equity stake in Maamba Collieries (MCL), Zambia.

MCL has two power units of 150 MW each in Coal Fired Power Plant (Phase-I) at Maamba. "These Zambia units operate at 100 percent plant availability factor," GRK Prasad, Executive Director, Nava Bharat Ventures told CNBC-TV18.

He sees no reason to reduce expectation of profit of $15 million from Zambia on QoQ basis. "We can achieve $60 million worth of annual profits from Zambia project."

"We have been approached to sell stake in Zambia projects, but we have not decided it yet," Prasad said, adding the company is looking at selling assets in Odisha & other places.

Nava Bharat has debt of Rs 400 crore for India business and Zamibian asset has debt of $500 million, he said.

The company's power assets are spread over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in India and Southern Province of Zambia. The company sells power on merchant basis to various distribution companies in the country after utilising a part of its capacity for captive consumption for its ferro alloy plant..

At 12:47 hrs Nava Bharat Ventures was quoting at Rs 133.75, up Rs 5.60, or 4.37 percent.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nava Bharat Ventures

