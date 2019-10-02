Natural gas rally stumbles on weaker demand outlook

Ravindra Rao

Natural gas witnessed tumultuous trade in the month of September but managed to end with a modest gain, marking its second consecutive monthly gain.

NYMEX natural gas rallied over 18 percent in the first half of the month and hit a high of $2.71/mmBtu, the highest level since April. The rally, however, fizzled out and prices slipped back to end the month near $2.33/mmBtu, a four-week low.

Natural gas rallied in the last few days as hot weather in the United States and increased storm activity in the Atlantic forced speculators to cut their bearish bets. Price came under pressure as end of summer season reduced cooling demand while storm activity did not affect US energy infrastructure. Weakness in crude oil and UK gas price also pressurized US gas price.

If we look at the CFTC data for the week ended September 24, natural gas speculators raised net short position for the first time in six weeks as confidence in price gains fizzled.

Demand for natural gas rose in last few weeks as warmer than normal weather in US increased cooling demand. With end of summer season, we are seeing more seasonal readings and this has dented demand. The latest weather forecasts by NOAA show that warmer than normal weather is expected in US Midwest and East from Oct. 8-14 while cooler than usual weather seen in parts of Northwest.

On supply front, US gas production is at record high level while stocks have seen bigger than average buildup. As per latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, US gas production in the lower 48 US states rose to a fresh record high 101.34 billion cubic feet per day in July, compared with a revised 101.19 Bcf/d in June.

US working natural gas stocks stand at 3205 billion cubic feet (Bcf) which is 16.1 percent higher than stocks same period last year but 1.4% lower than 5-year average stocks for this time of the year. The deficit to 5-year average was as wide as 31% at start of the injection season in April. Higher production and subdued demand led to bigger than average buildup in stocks.

Natural gas has slipped back from recent highs and we could see choppy trade in the near term as weather related demand may remain low during fall season. However, a sustained decline is unlikely as we may soon see positioning for the peak demand winter season. While we have seen mixed winter forecast so far with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center predicting warmer than average temperatures from October through December and Old Farmer's Almanac forecasting colder weather, any signs of early cold weather may be enough to reinvigorate the bulls.

(The author is Head – Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)