Natural gas prices may decline further, likely to hit a 20-yr low level: Hareesh V

The already-depressed natural gas prices tumbled to a four-year low recently due to weak demand forecast. The rapid spread of deadly coronavirus out of China has raised concerns over the global economic slowdown denting the demand for the super cooled fuel.

While markets across all asset classes continued to be volatile, natural gas quietly slipped to $1.64 by posting a straight fourth month of losses in February. NYMEX prices declined more than 42 percent since it hit its recent high of $2.90 in November 2019. Prices started correcting almost seven months back as supplies outpaced demand.

Panic selling across most commodities due to the spread of coronavirus hit natural gas prices as well. The virus outbreak has sent ripples through the global economy and are weighing down the demand for industrial and energy commodities. The extensive travel and business restrictions across China and many other countries hit the demand of the fuel.

China is the top importer of gas with an average import of almost 7bn cubic meters per month in the last year. However, due to demand collapsed many gas cargos has been cancelled bythe country recently. Reports say, almost 70 percent of seaborne imports in February were under the risk of cancellation.

Meanwhile, drastic selling pressure in prices is not a surprising one. Record production and higher inventory levels are pressurising prices for the last many years. High US shale oil exploration and subsequent availability of gas has made the global market surplus.

Gas inventories at storage facilities are at record highs as seasonal demand for the commodity has been on the lower side. Gas prices are highly sensitive to seasonal differences. Prices usually stay firm, but are more volatile during months in winter owing to heating demand. However, modest heating demand has been reported from the top consumer US for the last two seasons.

As per data, the weather so far this winter in US has been mild with average daily temperatures about 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December, 5 degrees higher in January and 1 degree higher in February.

Many global agencies foresee further decline in demand with the coming of warmer spring seasons. The peak demand season of the fuel is nearing to an end. By the end of March, US climate will be warmer that will potentially push prices further lower. There are projections that the average price for NGS for the current year would be at 20 year low levels.

Looking ahead, global gas demand continued to be lacklustre on hopes of weak industrial and factory activities. US exports will remain on the higher side to absorb record amounts of gas associated with shale oil exploration that may keep supplies higher. As supplies exceeds demand, prices continued to be in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, policy easing measures taken by central banks to boost economic momentum may lift the demand of the commodity later. To shield against the potential economic impact of coronavirus, US Federal Reserve cut its interest rates in the last week. Likewise, aggressive economy boosting measures have been taken by China since the outbreak of the virus to protect it from a possible economic fallout.

In NYMEX, if prices break the recent support of $1.60 would trigger fresh liquidation pressure towards $1.2 or even more. Meanwhile, consistency above $2.28 is required to negate the bearish outlook and take prices higher. In MCX Rs 112 will be an immediate support followed by Rs 98. Resistance is seen at Rs 148.

The author is Head of Commodity, Geojit Financial Services