Nath Bio-Genes stock jumps 7% as promoters pledged shares released by ARCIL

Nath Bio-Genes share price jumped 6.7 percent to close at Rs 468.35 on Wednesday after the promoters' pledged shares released by ARCIL.

The promoters had pledged a part of their shareholding with a financial institution (ARCIL) as security for loans.

The company informed exchanges that the total loans outstanding have now been paid by promoters and the entire pledge has been released by ARCIL back to the promoters.

"Accordingly, there is no pledge of promoter shares with ARCIL," it said.