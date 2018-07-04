App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nath Bio-Genes stock jumps 7% as promoters pledged shares released by ARCIL

The promoters had pledged a part of their shareholding with a financial institution (ARCIL) as security for loans in earlier years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nath Bio-Genes share price jumped 6.7 percent to close at Rs 468.35 on Wednesday after the promoters' pledged shares released by ARCIL.

The promoters had pledged a part of their shareholding with a financial institution (ARCIL) as security for loans.

The company informed exchanges that the total loans outstanding have now been paid by promoters and the entire pledge has been released by ARCIL back to the promoters.

"Accordingly, there is no pledge of promoter shares with ARCIL," it said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nath Bio-Genes

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.