Natco Pharma's Q4 net profit falls 22%; shares drop 3%

Shares of Natco Pharma fell over 3 percent in afternoon trade on June 17 after the company reported a 22 percent fall in its Q4 net profit.
The pharmaceuticals player, on June 17, reported a 22.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in the FY20 March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 94.1 crore against Rs 120.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Consolidated revenue declined marginally by 0.2 percent YoY to Rs 454.8 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 455.7 crore in Q4 FY19.
Consolidated EBITDA fell 13.5 percent YoY to Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 148.3 crore in Q4FY19.
The consolidated EBITDA margin came at 28.2 percent against 32.5 percent YoY.Shares of the company traded 2.60 percent lower at Rs 622.55 on BSE around 14:14 hours.
