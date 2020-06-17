App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natco Pharma's Q4 net profit falls 22%; shares drop 3%

Consolidated revenue declined marginally by 0.2 percent YoY to Rs 454.8 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 455.7 crore in Q4FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Natco Pharma fell over 3 percent in afternoon trade on June 17 after the company reported a 22 percent fall in its Q4 net profit.

The pharmaceuticals player, on June 17, reported a 22.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in the FY20 March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 94.1 crore against Rs 120.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue declined marginally by 0.2 percent YoY to Rs 454.8 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 455.7 crore in Q4 FY19.

Close

Consolidated EBITDA fell 13.5 percent YoY to Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 148.3 crore in Q4FY19.

related news

The consolidated EBITDA margin came at 28.2 percent against 32.5 percent YoY.

Shares of the company traded 2.60 percent lower at Rs 622.55 on BSE around 14:14 hours.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Natco Pharma

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.