Natco Pharma dips 2% after USFDA issues 9 observations to Kothur unit

Natco Pharma shares fell 2 percent intraday on June 6 after the US health regulator issued nine observations to company's formulation facility in Kothur village in Hyderabad.

The stock was quoting at Rs 537.00, down Rs 9.95, or 1.82 percent on the BSE, at 1138 hours IST.

The US Food and Drug Administration completed its inspection of Kothur plant from May 30 to June 5, 2019, the company said in an exchange filing.

"At the end of the inspection, the facility received nine observations, with no repeat observations and mostly procedural in nature. The company believes that none of the observations is related to data integrity and that all of the observations can be addressed within a short period of time," Natco said in its filing.

Natco said it would provide due justifications and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the USFDA observations.