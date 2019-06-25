App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natco Pharma dips 2% after detailed USFDA observations to Kothur plant come to light

The USFDA had conducted inspection of this facility during May 30 to June 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Natco Pharma shares slipped 2 percent on June 25 after availability of detailed observations by the US health regulator for Kothur plant.

Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration had issued Form 483 with nine observations for company's formulation facility at Kothur, which are now available in the public domain.

Here are these nine observations in detail:
> Responsibilities and procedures for quality control unit are not fully followed
> Written procedures are not followed for evaluations conducted
> Probe records in discrepancies don't include follow-up, conclusion
> Lab controls don't include scientifically sound and appropriate test procedures
> Deviations from written lab mechanisms are not justified
> Lab records are deficient
> Master production and control records are deficient
> Routine calibration of mechanical equipment is not performed

> Records of calibration checks of auto, mechanical, electronic equipment are not maintained

The USFDA had inspected this facility from May 30 to June 5.

The stock was quoting at Rs 535.00, down Rs 11.30, or 2.07 percent on the BSE at 0938 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:15 am

