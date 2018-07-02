Natco Pharma stock rises 3% post launch of anti-HCV drug in India

Natco Pharma share price jumped as much as 3 percent in morning on Monday after the launch of drug that is used for the treatment of Hepatitis C, in India.

Natco Pharma announced today that it is the first company in India to launch under its brand Hepcinat Plus, the generic fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Daclatasvir 60mg Tablet.

The drug is used for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection

Natco has launched Hepcinat Plus at an MRP of Rs 17,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets.

At 09:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 817.00, up Rs 13.50, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.