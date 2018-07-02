App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natco Pharma stock rises 3% post launch of anti-HCV drug in India

Natco has launched Hepcinat Plus at an MRP of Rs 17,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Natco Pharma share price jumped as much as 3 percent in morning on Monday after the launch of drug that is used for the treatment of Hepatitis C, in India.

Natco Pharma announced today that it is the first company in India to launch under its brand Hepcinat Plus, the generic fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Daclatasvir 60mg Tablet.

The drug is used for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection

Natco has launched Hepcinat Plus at an MRP of Rs 17,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets.

At 09:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 817.00, up Rs 13.50, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Natco Pharma

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.