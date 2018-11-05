Natco Pharma net profit up 115% in Q2FY19

Hyderabad based Natco Pharma has reported 115 percent jump in net profit on a consolidated basis at 181.60 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 84.40 crore same period last year.

The company has recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 583.50 crore for the second quarter ended on 30th September, as against Rs 432.20 crore for the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 35 percent, a company statement said here.

During the quarter, the company has witnessed growth in the formulations business, both domestic and exports.

The breakup of revenues has domestic formulations at Rs 193.87 crore, exports formulation including profit share/service income at Rs 247.81 crore, API revenues at Rs 66.81 crore, other income at Rs 53.61 crore and subsidiary revenues Rs 21.40 crore for quarter ended 30th September 2018.