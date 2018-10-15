Natco Pharma gains 6% after court affirms Copaxone patents invalid

Shares of Natco Pharma gained 6.7 percent intraday Monday after court affirmed Copaxone patents are invalid.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the District of Delaware's decision that Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml dosing patents are invalid as obvious, company said in release.

The Federal Circuit also affirmed the final written decisions issued by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in three inter partes reviews filed by Natco's marketing partner, Mylan, related to the same patents.

These were the last remaining patent infringement cases Mylan was defending in the US relating to Glatiramer Acetate Injection 40mg/ml.

At 10:20 hrs Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 725, up Rs 45.80, or 6.74 percent on the BSE.