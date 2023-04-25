 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

Nasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead

The Nasdaq closed lower on Monday, underperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow, with pressure from high-profile megacaps as investors awaited results from companies including Microsoft while Tesla shares fell on concerns about its spending plans.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) finished down 1.5% after the automaker raised its 2023 capital expenditure forecast to ramp up output, making it the second biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 behind Microsoft Corp.

Shares in Microsoft, up more than 17% so far this year, were under pressure Monday as investors appeared anxious about its results, due out on Tuesday. Another heavyweight laggard was Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which is on deck to report this week along with Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), and Meta Platforms Inc (META.O).

A rally in these stocks has supported Wall Street this year, so investors are worried about whether the gains can continue given the gloomy economic outlook.