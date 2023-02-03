 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

Investors were still digesting the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday and comments from Powell, who acknowledged progress in the fight against inflation and appeared reluctant to push back against the rally in stocks and bonds.

Wall Street

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls.

The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.

“I think the reaction to yesterday’s Fed comments really encouraged investors to go risk on,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. "The bottom line for investors I think is that the Fed’s comments were unexpected.”