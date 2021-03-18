English
Nasdaq slides at open as bond yields spike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.2 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 32928.16.

Reuters
March 18, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped at the open on Thursday as bond yields hit 14-month highs after the Federal Reserve pledged to tolerate inflation and keep monetary policy loose through 2023.

The S&P 500 fell 20.6 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 3953.5. while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 176.0 points, or 1.30 percent, to 13349.203 at the opening bell.

 
