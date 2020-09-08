172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|nasdaq-slides-3-as-tech-rout-deepens-5814051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65 percent, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell.

Reuters

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 percent at the open on September 8 as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering US-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74 percent, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61 percent, at 3,371.88.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

