Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 percent at the open on September 8 as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering US-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65 percent, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74 percent, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61 percent, at 3,371.88.