 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nasdaq outperforms as investors cheer Microsoft, Dow transports sink

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

Economically sensitive transport stocks had their weakest day in 11 months, and bank stocks fell as regional bank First Republic hit a record low. Investors have been jittery about the banking sector since the recent failure of two U.S. banks.

Nasdaq outperforms as investors cheer Microsoft, Dow transports sink

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Wednesday after strong Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) results boosted technology shares, but the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on lingering concerns about a weakening U.S. economy and the banking sector.

Economically sensitive transport stocks had their weakest day in 11 months, and bank stocks fell as regional bank First Republic hit a record low. Investors have been jittery about the banking sector since the recent failure of two U.S. banks.

Microsoft shares rallied 7.2% following upbeat quarterly earnings and sales, including of robust artificial intelligence products. Its results boosted shares in companies such as cloud computing rival Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O>, up 2.3%; data analytics company Datadog (DDOG.O), up 10.5%; and data cloud giant Snowflake Inc (SNOW.N), which closed up 8.5%.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and a $70-billion share buyback plan but its shares closed down 0.1%.