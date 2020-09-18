Nasdaq opens higher as tech selloff calms

The Nasdaq rose at the open on Friday, shaking off a two-day decline in heavyweight technology stocks, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.17 points, or 0.58 percent, to 10,973.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.11 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 27,864.87, while the S&P 500 opened higher by just 0.37 points, or flat, at 3,357.38.