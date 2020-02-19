App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 29,312.70.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.10 points, or 0.30%, at 3,380.39. The Nasdaq Composite gained 50.07 points, or 0.51%, to 9,782.81 at the opening bell.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

