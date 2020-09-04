172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|nasdaq-falls-3-as-tech-selloff-resumes-down-nearly-8-in-two-days-5800341.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes, down nearly 8% in two days

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 293.00 points, or 2.56 percent, at 11,165.11.

Reuters

The Nasdaq fell another 3 percent on September 4 after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 293.00 points, or 2.56 percent, at 11,165.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 129.15 points, or 0.46 percent, at 28,163.58, while the S&P 500 was down 41.27 points, or 1.19 percent, at 3,413.79.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

