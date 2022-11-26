Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections

The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.

Apple fell 2 percent on news of reduced iPhone shipments from a Foxconn plant in China in November as production was hit by Covid-related worker unrest.

The session focused on retailers as Black Friday sales kicked off against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and cooling economic growth.

Shoppers were expected to turn out in record numbers to shop for Black Friday deals, but with inclement weather, crowds outside stores were thin on the traditionally busiest shopping day of the year.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

US retail stocks have become a barometer of consumer confidence as inflation bites. So far this year, the S&P 500 retail index is down a little over 30 percent, while the S&P 500 has fallen 15 percent.

Shares of retailers Target Corp, Macy's Inc and Best Buy Co Inc were mixed, while the S&P consumer discretionary index rose slightly.

"It's such a low volume trading day as most people are at home that I never count Friday after Thanksgiving," said Ed Cofrancesco, chief executive officer of International Assets Advisory, in Orlando, Florida. Volume on US exchanges was 4.54 billion shares, compared with the 11.25 billion full-session average over the last 20 trading days. Starting next week, investors will focus on retail sales, China's newest Covid outbreak and the Federal Reserve's next steps, Cofrancesco said. Wall street's main indexes have rallied strongly from their early October lows, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent on a boost from a better-than-expected earnings season and more recently on hopes of less aggressive interest rates hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts now see a 71.1 percent chance that the Fed will increase its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points in December, with rates peaking in June 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.45 percent, to 34,347.03; the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.03 percent, at 4,026.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.96 points, or 0.52 percent, to 11,226.36. All three indexes ended the Thanksgiving week with gains, led by the Dow, which rose 1.78 percent. Activision Blizzard Inc plunged 4.07 percent on a media report that the US Federal Trade Commission was likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's $69 billion takeover bid for the video game publisher. US stock markets closed at 1pm ET, after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.81-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.35-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 89 new highs and 83 new lows.

Reuters

READ MORE