English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

Reuters
February 24, 2021 / 10:17 PM IST

The Nasdaq index fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors continued to sell technology-related stocks, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were supported by cyclical shares on hopes of a quicker economic recovery.

Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc were down between 0.6% and 1.7% after rising in premarket trading.

"You have the normal concern ... investors who want to protect profits on some of these (growth) stocks, and the investors who were looking for a pullback to re-enter," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As these two sides participate in the market, you're getting these big swings back and forth, buyers on the dip and sellers when it gets back to higher levels."

Value-oriented stocks have enjoyed a bit of a bounce recently, with the S&P 500 Value index rising for the fourth straight day.

Close

Related stories

The S&P 500 financial sector added 0.9% to hit a record high, while other cyclical sectors including industrials, energy and materials also rose.

Markets were reassured earlier by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who on Tuesday pushed back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation.

The S&P 500 Growth index, housing most of the high-flying technology-related stocks, fell more than 6% in the last six days on valuation concerns as yields on the U.S. ten-year Treasury notes remained elevated.

Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

Tesla Inc gained 0.6% after star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest fund bought a further $171 million worth of the company's shares in the wake of a sharp fall in the electric-car maker's stock.

At 10:46 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.64 points, or 0.35%, at 31,646.99, the S&P 500 was up 2.79 points, or 0.07%, at 3,884.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 82.46 points, or 0.61%, at 13,382.74.

However, all the three main indexes were tracking strong monthly gains, with the Dow and the S&P 500 set for their best month since November.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 64 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 140 new highs and 2 new lows.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Alphabet Inc #Amazon.com Inc #Apple #Business #International Markets #Microsoft Corp #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #Tesla #World News
first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.