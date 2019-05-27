Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps 20% after healthy earnings growth in Q4

Narayana Hrudayalaya shares climbed 20 percent intraday before paring its gains on May 27 after the company reported healthy earnings growth in Q4.

The stock was quoting at Rs 229.00, up Rs 29.00, or 14.50 percent with a massive spurt in volume on the BSE, at 1158 hours IST.

The multi-speciality hospital chain's profit grew a whopping 279 percent YoY to Rs 37.16 crore and revenue increased 18.3 percent to Rs 765.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 71 percent to Rs 89.5 crore with margin expansion of 361 bps YoY in Q4.

Numbers are ahead of analyst estimates. Kotak Securities had estimated profit at Rs 18.8 crore on revenue of Rs 743.6 crore for the quarter. The brokerage expected EBITDA at Rs 75.8 crore and margin at 10.2 percent for the quarter.

Existing India hospital EBITDA grew 37 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to Rs 79 crore while new hospital EBITDA loss stood at Rs 16 crore against Rs 17.5 crore sequentially.