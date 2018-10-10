NALCO surges 7% ahead of board meeting to consider buyback

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) added more than 7 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as board to consider buyback of its equity shares.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on October 12 to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window shall remain closed from October9 to October 14, 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

At 09:18 hrs National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 64.75, up Rs 3.75, or 6.15 percent on the BSE.