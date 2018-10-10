App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NALCO surges 7% ahead of board meeting to consider buyback

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on October 12 to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) added more than 7 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as board to consider buyback of its equity shares.

The trading window shall remain closed from October9 to October 14, 2018 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

NALCO

At 09:18 hrs National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 64.75, up Rs 3.75, or 6.15 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 09:24 am

