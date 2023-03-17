 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NALCO share price gains 4%, analysts see further upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

On the monthly timeframe, NALCO has formed a large bullish candlestick, which resembles a Bullish Engulfing pattern with a higher highs and higher lows formation, which is a positive sign

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) was trading almost 4 percent higher on March 17 afternoon after days of consolidation and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts.

After a big bullish candlestick on March 1, the stock consolidated and remained sideways for 10 trading sessions.

On March 1, it saw a breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of January 19 and February 23. The same trendline acted as a support in the previous 10 sessions. During the March 1 and March 17 period above average volumes were seen in most sessions.

The stock is trading well above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages), which is another positive sign.