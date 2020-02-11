App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NALCO share price falls 3% after Q3 loss; board declares dividend

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 302.35 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Navratna group ‘A’ CPSE company National Aluminium Company (NALCO) fell 3 percent intraday on February 11 after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33.90 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 302.35 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income declined to Rs 2,136.57 crore, compared to Rs 2,794.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Close

The Board of Directors of NALCO approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the financial year 2019-20 and has fixed February 20, 2020, as the record date for the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before March 3, 2020 to all eligible shareholders.

The stock price witnessed a spurt in the volumes by more than 1.61 times and was trading with volumes of 621,608 shares, compared to its five day average of 397,927 shares, an increase of 56.21 percent.

The stock price has shed over 7 percent in the last 15 days and was quoting at Rs 42.05, down Rs 1.25, or 2.89 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 43.20 and an intraday low of Rs 42.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nalco #National Aluminium Company

