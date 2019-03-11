NALCO dips 8% as stock adjusts for dividend

National Aluminium Company shares fell more than 8 percent intraday Monday as the stock price adjusted for interim dividend.

The stock was quoting at Rs 54.45, down Rs 2.35, or 4.14 percent on the BSE, at 13:14 hours IST.

On March 1, the aluminium company had approved payment of interim dividend at Rs 4.50 per share (90 percent on face value of Rs 5 each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the financial year 2018-19.

The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before March 31, 2019 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the register of members as on record date, the company added.

NALCO has fixed March 12 as record date for payment of interim dividend.