you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco board approves share buyback worth Rs 504.8 cr

The proposal to buyback is not exceeding 6,73,11386 equity shares in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 504,83,53,950

State-owned Nalco said its board has approved a proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 504.8 crore.

National Aluminium Company in a filing to the BSE said that "the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on October 12, 2018 has unanimously approved....the proposal to buyback not exceeding 6,73,11386 equity shares...in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 504,83,53,950.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #India #markets #Nalco

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

