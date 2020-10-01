Nagarjuna Fertilizers shares hit 5% upper circuit after Q1 results

Shares of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals hit their 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 4.36 in morning trade on BSE on October 1, a day after the company reported a fall in net loss and gain in revenue for the June quarter of FY21.

The company's consolidated loss in Q1FY21 stood at Rs 85.33 crore against a loss of Rs 134.16 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 113.17 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The company's Q1FY21 consolidated revenue stood at Rs 464.49 crore against Rs 425.28 crore QoQ and Rs 347.13 crore YoY.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, declining revenue from the last two quarters was among the weak factors for the stock.

Shares of the company traded 3.37 percent up at Rs 4.30 on BSE at 10:40 hours.