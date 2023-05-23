English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    NACL Industries shares surge 18% after net profit doubles

    Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 41.65 crore, up 98% from Rs 21.02 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 26.7 percent to Rs 600.07 crore versus Rs 473.64 crore last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    markets

    markets

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of NACL Industries Ltd zoomed nearly 18 percent on May 23 after the company's net profit for the March quarter nearly doubled.

    At 10.15am, the stock was trading at Rs 100.44 on the BSE, up 16 percent from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.35 percent to 62,180 points.

    The company's net profit for the quarter spiked 98 percent to Rs 41.65 crore from Rs 21.02 crore a year ago, while revenue jumped 26.7 percent to Rs 600.07 crore as against Rs 473.64 crore last year. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 a share.

    According to a company statement, Chantati Varada Rajulu has expressed his inability to continue as a whole-time director from June 23, but he has consented to act as non-executive and non independent director. Accordingly, the board has approved his continuation as non-executive and non-independent director of the company with effect from June 24.

    The ministry of environment, forest and climate change recently granted the environment clearance to NACL Multichem Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with respect to its proposed manufacturing facility at Ranastalam Mandal in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Related stories

    The clearance is for manufacturing of various agrochemicals, synthetic organic chemicals and fluorine based chemicals with a production capacity of 264.615 TPD and co-generation power plant (6MW), it added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Nacl Industries
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:34 am