business N Chandrasekaran re-appointed as Tata Sons Chairman: A look at the key milestones in his first term On February 11, the board of Tata Sons unanimously decided to extend the tenure of Chairman N Chandrasekaran for a period of 5 years. We take a look back N Chandra's key milestones in his first innings as Tata's top boss, and highlight the areas he will focus on in his second tenure