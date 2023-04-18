 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MFs sell Dr Reddy’s shares for three consecutive months; stock still gains 16% year-to-date

Vaibhavi Ranjan
The reduction in exposure to Dr. Reddy's may have ben to invest in other companies of similar size such as Cipla or Sun Pharma that are expected to deliver better growth and returns, says one fund manager.

For three consecutive months in the first quarter of CY 2023, domestic mutual funds sold shares in pharmaceutical maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The Hyderabad-based company was among the top five large-cap companies in which Indian mutual funds reduced their holdings for three months in a row, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

A report by Emkay Global Financial Services said domestic large-cap mutual funds sold Dr Reddy’s shares to the tune of Rs 256.46 crore in March alone.

In March, the major fund houses that cut their holdings in Dr Reddy’s included Mirae MF by Rs 273 crore, followed by Aditya Birla Sun Life MF with Rs 201 crore and Franklin Templeton MFs with Rs 199 crore, said Nuvama.