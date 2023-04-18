MFs sell Dr Reddy’s shares for three consecutive months; stock still gains 16% year-to-date

For three consecutive months in the first quarter of CY 2023, domestic mutual funds sold shares in pharmaceutical maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The Hyderabad-based company was among the top five large-cap companies in which Indian mutual funds reduced their holdings for three months in a row, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

A report by Emkay Global Financial Services said domestic large-cap mutual funds sold Dr Reddy’s shares to the tune of Rs 256.46 crore in March alone.

In March, the major fund houses that cut their holdings in Dr Reddy’s included Mirae MF by Rs 273 crore, followed by Aditya Birla Sun Life MF with Rs 201 crore and Franklin Templeton MFs with Rs 199 crore, said Nuvama.

To be sure, it is common for mutual funds to move their holdings to areas where they anticipate higher growth. Even so, a fund manager who did not wish to be named speculated that the reduction in exposure to Dr Reddy's may have been to invest in other companies of similar size such as Cipla or Sun Pharma that are expected to deliver better growth and returns. While Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Mirae MF lowered their exposure to Dr Reddy's in March, Sun Pharma remained among the top 10 holdings of these mutual funds. This shows a contrasting trend between the two pharmaceutical companies.

Avalon Technologies shares close with 9% loss on debut

On top of that, Cipla and Sun Pharma are also among the top picks of most brokerages, indicating that the industry is more optimistic about these pharma stocks compared to Dr Reddy's. Ahead of the announcement of Q4 results, analysts expect Cipla to post strong growth because of strong sales in the domestic flu season and increased sales of Revlimid, a drug used to treat adults for multiple myeloma in the US. Sun Pharma is also expected to report double-digit revenue growth for the January-March quarter. Dr Reddy's may suffer market share loss in Revlimid after losing exclusivity. 'Buy' calls on Dr Reddy's Laboratories have decreased by two, while 'hold' and 'sell' calls have risen by one and two, respectively, over the quarter. Additionally, some market participants have also been sceptical about Dr Reddy's acquisition of US-based Mayne Pharma. They had hoped the company would its presence in the domestic market, which is expected to be a key growth driver in the coming quarters. In terms of valuation, Cipla and Sun Pharma present cheaper options as their stocks are down nearly 14 percent and 1 percent in 2023 so far. Dr Reddy's has already gained around 16 percent, limiting its upside potential.​

