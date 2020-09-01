172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mutual-funds-sebi-revises-disclosure-requirements-for-debt-money-market-securities-transactions-5786171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mutual funds: Sebi revises disclosure requirements for debt, money market securities transactions

Under the new disclosure format, fund houses need to mention about name of the security, type of security, most conservative rating of security at the time of transaction, if applicable, name of the rating agency and transaction type.

PTI

To further enhance transparency, markets regulator Sebi on September 1 revised disclosure requirements pertaining to debt and money market securities transactions for mutual funds. The new framework will come into effect from October 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in circular.

Now, the regulator has asked mutual funds to disclose details of debt and money market securities transacted in their schemes portfolio, including inter-scheme transfers, on a daily basis with a time lag of 15 days in a prescribed format. At present, a time lag of 30 days has been allowed.

Under the new disclosure format, fund houses need to mention about name of the security, type of security, most conservative rating of security at the time of transaction, if applicable, name of the rating agency and transaction type.

Close

Among others, they need to disclose about listed status of security, name of mutual fund, scheme name, type of scheme, residual days to final maturity, deemed maturity date, quantity traded, face value per unit and value of such trade.

Sebi said the disclosure will be in a comparable, downloadable (spreadsheet) and machine readable format.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Market news #MF News #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.