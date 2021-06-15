Mutual funds make fresh buy in 3 stocks; completely exit 15 in May

With improving equity market sentiment, taking key benchmarks to fresh record high levels after a consistent drop in new COVID infections, the mood at mutual funds' (MF) desk seems to have further improved in May 2021.

Equity and equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed net inflow for the third consecutive month in May 2021 at Rs 10,082 crore, the highest monthly net inflow after February 2020, when the segment received Rs 10,795 crore.

FII sale

In the same period, foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold over Rs 6,000 crore.

After eight consecutive months of outflows, equity mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 9,115 crore in March, followed by inflow of Rs 3,437 crore in April 2021.

Says Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company: "Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and retail investors have kept the markets buoyant in the last three months when FII's have been net sellers; therefore the Indian markets are more broad based now with more participants, thereby reducing volatility and vulnerability to sentiments of FIIs' alone."

"Broadly, we understand from the first wave of COVID that these waves will be short lived and eventually economic activities will revive, boosting market sentiments. Therefore, buying on dips always makes sense and that is what is reflecting in the mutual fund sales numbers quite positively," he adds.

MF entries

Mutual funds have made fresh entries into three stocks - Shree Renuka Sugars, Parag Milk Foods, and Shakti Pumps India in May 2021.

They have bought Rs 13.23 crore worth of equity shares in Shree Renuka Sugars, invested Rs 9.31 crore in Parag Milk Foods and Rs 0.26 crore in Shakti Pumps (India).

The list of exit stocks was higher than the list of fresh buy stocks indicating that mutual funds might have used the market rally to either book profits or exit stocks.

Mutual funds exited 15 stocks in the month of May. These include Tata Motors - DVR Ordinary, Borosil Renewables, Kalyan Jewellers, Heranba Industries, DFM Foods, Skipper, Sanghvi Movers, Zuari Global, HPL Electric & Power, GPT Infraprojects, Gravita India, Kolte Patil Developers, Fermenta Biotech, Kirloskar Industries, and Rico Auto Industries.

Maximum selling

They have sold Rs 270 crore worth of shares in these 15 companies in May. Tata Motors - DVR Ordinary witnessed the maximum selling of Rs 126 crore among these stocks.

India reported less than 1 lakh daily infections for the seventh straight day in the last 24 hours by 8 am on Monday. Active cases have fallen below the 10-lakh mark. On June 5, more than 15 lakh cases had been recorded. This represents a significant fall in daily COVID cases, compared to addition of 4 lakh daily cases in the first week of May.

As a result, state governments have decided to ease restrictions and increase economic activities, raising hopes for a faster economic recovery. Resultantly, the market hit record high levels last week, rising more than 7 percent in the last four weeks.

Says Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India: "Good quarterly results, positive earnings growth outlook over the long-term and waning concerns of any severe impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the economy, have also boosted sentiments."

