 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Mutual funds' collection through NFO drops 38% to Rs 62,000 crore in 2022

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

However, higher number of NFOs were launched in 2022 compared to the preceding year.

(Representative image)

Mutual funds’ collection through new fund offerings (NFOs) remained subdued in 2022, with asset management companies (AMCs) garnering over Rs 62,000 crore through new schemes, which was 38 per cent less compared to 2021.

However, higher number of NFOs were launched in 2022 compared to the preceding year.

A total of 228 new schemes were floated last year, which was way higher than 140 launched in 2021, according to the data compiled by Morningstar India.

In the year 2022, fund managers focused on passive funds and fixed income categories like fixed maturity plans. In fact, number of fixed income NFOs seem to have doubled in 2022 over the previous year.