Mutual funds added IT and new-age tech stocks in February, sold banks

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Among IT names, shares of Tech Mahindra, Coforge, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies were the top buys

Domestic mutual funds sold shares of ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance to the tune of Rs 4360 crore in the month of February. Meanwhile, they were hot on tech stocks including new-age companies like Paytm and Delhivery, according to data by Nuvama Research.

Among IT names, shares of Tech Mahindra, Coforge, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies were the top buys, cumulatively amounting to Rs 3420 crore. The buying in Coforge shares was part of the block deal in which Baring PE sold 10 percent stake.

The ‘Buy IT, sell banks’ trend is indicative of the trend reversal seen in Nifty Bank and Nifty IT indices in this calendar year. Reversing last year’s outperformance, Nifty Bank index is down 6 percent in this year so far on margin compression concerns. Meanwhile, Nifty IT index is up 4.4 percent after taking a beating in 2022.

