you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mutual fund has become very popular product in last two years: Edelweiss Asset Management

"The upfront fees to be paid will impact distribution model. Some shift to other products like insurance may take place due to new norms," said Gupta.

The framework for the total expense ratio of mutual funds and the commissions paid was announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the impact of the plan on the industry.



Talking about the mutual funds, Gupta said, “In the last two years mutual fund has also become very popular product from the end customer point of view.”

“Mutual fund flows have been in same Rs 7,000-8,000 crore kind of range and if you look at per equity, most of that is SIP book and it looks like we will hit those numbers, plus or minus Rs 1,000 crore,” she added.

 

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:51 pm

