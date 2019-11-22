Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI's mutual fund business for Rs 215 crore

Gold loan provider Muthoot Finance (MFIN) has bought IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) on November 22, paving way for company's entry into mutual funds space.

"MFIN today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited," Muthoot Finance said in its BSE filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2020 subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, it added.

MFIN said upon closing, both IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company would become its wholly owned subsidiary companies.

Promoted by IDBI Bank in 2010, IDBI MF is one of the profit making companies in the mutual fund space with Assets Under Management (AUM) of approximately Rs 5,300 crore.

IDBI MF runs 22 schemes with robust AUM across products, geography and investors.

Muthoot Finance said it would purchase 100 percent equity shares in both companies for Rs 215 crore.

ICICI Securities Limited acted as the advisors in the transaction to sellers. AZB & Partners acted as legal advisor to MFIN, while J Sagar Associates acted as the legal advisor to the sellers.