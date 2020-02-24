App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance raises $550 million, share price climbs 3%

The bond was launched with initial pricing guidance of 4.750 percent on February 20, but with strong demand from investors, it was able to tighten pricing by 35 basis points to 4.4 percent, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Muthoot Finance share price climbed more than 3 percent on BSE in the morning trade on February 24 and looked on course to extend gains into a third consecutive session.

Shares of the gold loan financier rose after it said on February 21 that it raised $550 million (around Rs 3,900 crore) through dollar bond, offering a coupon of 4.4 percent. The proceeds of the issue would be used towards lending, the company said in a release.

In October, the company had raised $450 million through its maiden three-year bond.

"The response from international bond investors in our second issue is quite overwhelming. This fundraise will enable us to further diversify and strengthen our sources of funding," PTI quoted chairman MG George Muthoot as saying.

The transaction saw 37 percent participation from Asia, 13 percent from Europe and 50 percent from the US.

The bond was launched with initial pricing guidance of 4.750 percent on February 20, but with strong demand from investors, the company was able to tighten pricing by 35 basis points to 4.4 percent, the release said.

Around 89 percent of investments came from fund managers, six percent from private banks, three percent from insurance and banks and two percent from others.

The bonds will be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the global coordinators and book runners for the issue.

Shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 3.16 percent up at Rs 942.15 on BSE at 1155 hours.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 12:04 pm

